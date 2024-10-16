Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: House of Representatives Election Campaign Begins

October 15, 2024_ October 15, 2024 marks the start of the campaign for the House of Representatives election in Japan, with voting scheduled for...

Japan: House of Representatives Election Campaign Begins
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ October 15, 2024 marks the start of the campaign for the House of Representatives election in Japan, with voting scheduled for October 27. The main political forces, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito, are aiming to maintain their majority, setting the victory threshold at 233 seats. Economic issues, including wage increases and political reforms, are at the center of the debate, while opposition parties are seeking to gain more seats. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The election will be held under a new seat-sharing system, three years after the last election.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
victory threshold at election in Japan Giappone House of Representatives Election Campaign Begins
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza