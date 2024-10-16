Japan: House of Representatives Election Campaign Begins

October 15, 2024_ October 15, 2024 marks the start of the campaign for the House of Representatives election in Japan, with voting scheduled for October 27. The main political forces, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito, are aiming to maintain their majority, setting the victory threshold at 233 seats. Economic issues, including wage increases and political reforms, are at the center of the debate, while opposition parties are seeking to gain more seats. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The election will be held under a new seat-sharing system, three years after the last election.