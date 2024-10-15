Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Japan: House of Representatives Election Coming to Yamagata

Japan: House of Representatives Election Coming to Yamagata
15 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ Elections for the Japanese House of Representatives will be announced on October 15, 2024, with ten candidates expected to run in three districts of Yamagata Prefecture. Candidates include members of the Liberal Democratic Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party and the Japanese Communist Party, with the competition set to be fierce in a short campaign. Candidates are stepping up their efforts to mobilize support, addressing key issues such as the economy and rising prices. The news was reported by ntv.co.jp. The election represents an important opportunity for citizens to express their views on political and social issues amid growing concern over Japan's economic situation.

