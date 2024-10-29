Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: House of Representatives Elections, Constitutional Democratic Party Aims for Leadership

29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ After the House of Representatives elections, the Constitutional Democratic Party, led by Yoshihiko Noda, recorded a significant increase in seats, while the ruling Liberal Democratic Party suffered a heavy defeat. Noda has stated his intention to engage with other parties to gain the necessary support in the upcoming election for the prime minister. The competition is expected to focus on Noda and the incumbent Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, in a possible runoff. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. Noda, who was part of a coalition government in 1993, aims to replicate that historic success in a current political environment characterized by strategic alliances between parties.

