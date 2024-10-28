Japan: House of Representatives Elections Mark Defeat for Ruling Parties

October 28, 2024_ The elections for the 50th House of Representatives in Japan saw the ruling parties, the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, lose their majority, obtaining only 215 seats out of 465. The Constitutional Democratic Party saw a significant increase, going from 98 to 148 seats, while the National Democratic Party saw an increase from 7 to 28 seats. Former Osaka governor Toru Hashimoto commented that the result represents an ideal balance, avoiding an immediate transition of power to opposition parties. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The elections also saw the entry of new parties, such as the Japan Conservative Party, which obtained 3 seats, highlighting a change in the Japanese political landscape.