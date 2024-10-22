Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Japan: House of Representatives Elections Underway in Akita

22 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 21, 2024_ Campaigning for the House of Representatives election in Japan is in full swing, with only six days left until the vote. In the Akita constituency, four candidates are competing, including incumbent Constitutional Democratic Party lawmaker Manabu Terada and new Nippon Ishin Party candidate Daigo Matsuura. Candidates are stepping up their activities to attract voter support, addressing issues such as rising prices and the need for support measures for retirees. The source of this information is ntv.co.jp. The elections are particularly competitive, with candidates trying to establish a direct connection with voters to communicate their proposals and gather feedback.

