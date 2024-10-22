Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Hyogo 9 Constituency Elections, Candidates Listed

October 21, 2024_ Hyogo 9th constituency is in the spotlight ahead of the election, with four candidates competing. Among them, former Conservative...

Japan: Hyogo 9 Constituency Elections, Candidates Listed
Redazione Adnkronos
October 21, 2024_ Hyogo 9th constituency is in the spotlight ahead of the election, with four candidates competing. Among them, former Conservative Party member Yasutoshi Nishimura stands out, running as an independent after being suspended from the party over a funding issue. Other candidates include Keigo Hashimoto of the Constitutional Democratic Party, Yoshinobu Takata of the Japanese Communist Party, and Kiichiro Kako of the Japan Innovation Party. The political situation is complex, with the influence of former Akashi mayor Fumihiko Izumi likely to play a crucial role in determining the flow of votes. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The election will be held on October 27, 2024, and the outcome could mark a significant shift in the region's political landscape.

