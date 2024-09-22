Japan: Hyogo Governor Saito mulls resignation after no-confidence vote

September 21, 2024_ Hyogo Prefecture Governor Saito said in an interview that he is seriously considering his options after the regional council unanimously passed a motion of no confidence in him. Saito expressed regret over public concerns about the prefecture's management and stressed the importance of making a thoughtful decision about its future. He also mentioned that he may opt to resign or dissolve the council itself, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. The source of this news is ntv.co.jp. Saito, who has been in office for three years, has faced criticism for his management and policies, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.