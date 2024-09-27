Japan: Hyogo governor seeks re-election after documents scandal

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
September 27, 2024_ The governor of Hyogo Prefecture, who lost his post due to a scandal involving the publication of documents, has announced his...

27 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 27, 2024_ The governor of Hyogo Prefecture, who lost his post due to a scandal involving the publication of documents, has announced his intention to run again. The politician said he will do his utmost to regain the trust of the citizens of his prefecture. Despite the controversy, the governor expressed optimism about his election campaign. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Hyogo Prefecture, located in the Kansai region, is known for its capital Kobe, which is famous for its port and high-quality beef cuisine.

