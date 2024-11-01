Japan: Hyogo gubernatorial election with record number of candidates

October 31, 2024_ The election date for the governor of Hyogo Prefecture in Japan was announced today, following the ouster of former governor Saito Motohiko. A record seven candidates have filed their candidacies, including former members of parliament and mayors. The election will focus on the need to revamp the prefecture's struggling governance. The vote will be held on November 17, 2024. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Hyogo Prefecture is located in the Kansai region and is known for its history and culture, as well as the city of Kobe, famous for its port and cuisine.