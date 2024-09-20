Japan: Hyogo Prefectural Council Approves No-Confidence Motion Against Governor

September 20, 2024_ The Hyogo Prefectural Council has passed a motion of no confidence in the governor, due to growing opposition to his policies. This decision was influenced by strong discontent among council members regarding his handling of local issues. The governor has already hinted at the possibility of resigning, sparking public interest in his future moves. The political situation in Hyogo, one of the most important prefectures in Japan, is now under scrutiny. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Hyogo is known for its capital, Kobe, which is famous for its port and local cuisine, including the famous Kobe beef.