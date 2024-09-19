Japan: Il Bisontè celebrates collaboration with painter Ichiro Yamaguchi

September 18, 2024_ Italian handbag and leather goods brand "IL BISONTE" has announced a special event to launch a collaboration with Japanese artist Ichiro Yamaguchi. The event will be held on September 28 and 29, 2024 at the Omotesando and Lucca Osaka stores, where Yamaguchi will be present for the sale of original works and a live painting session. This initiative represents a meeting between Italian artisan tradition and Japanese contemporary art, offering participants a unique experience. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp. The brand "IL BISONTE", founded in Florence in 1970, is known for its use of high-quality leather and its elegant and durable design.