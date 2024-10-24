Japan: Illicit financing scandal involves conservative party candidates

October 24, 2024_ A former Japanese lawyer and politician, Izumi Fumihiko, has raised concerns about alleged illicit funding of unofficial candidates of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). According to reports, 20 million yen were distributed to these candidates immediately after the election was announced. Izumi called on the media to investigate all unofficial candidates to see if they received such funds. The matter has implicated several former prominent members of the LDP, who have been disqualified from running due to this scandal. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the growing public concern about financial transparency in Japanese politics. This incident highlights the challenges the LDP faces in maintaining voter trust in an increasingly scrutinized political environment.