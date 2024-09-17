Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Japan: Illicit trafficking of tax-exempt goods discovered after tax reform

September 17, 2024_ Following the July tax reform, which overhauled the tax exemption system and banned the resale of exempt goods, Japanese customs...

Japan: Illicit trafficking of tax-exempt goods discovered after tax reform
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 17, 2024_ Following the July tax reform, which overhauled the tax exemption system and banned the resale of exempt goods, Japanese customs authorities have uncovered numerous cases of abuse. Several companies have been accused of engaging in illegal sales of exempt goods, with the total value of tax evasion estimated at 1 million yen. Despite the new regulations, the phenomenon of illegal resale continues to persist, raising concerns among authorities. Investigations are ongoing to identify further offenders and prevent future abuses. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Japanese authorities are stepping up enforcement to ensure compliance with tax regulations and protect the integrity of the tax exemption system.

