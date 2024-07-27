Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Japan: Inauguration of the new stadium in Tokyo marked by confusion

July 27, 2024_ The inauguration of Tokyo's new stadium took place today, but was characterized by considerable unrest and confusion among attendees....

27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
July 27, 2024_ The inauguration of Tokyo's new stadium took place today, but was characterized by considerable unrest and confusion among attendees. Many spectators reported problems accessing the event, with long queues and a lack of clear information. Despite the difficulties, the event was attended by numerous fans and local authorities, underlining the importance of the facility for future sporting events. The situation has raised concerns about holding large-scale events in Japan, as reported by 毎日新聞. The new stadium, designed to host sporting events and concerts, represents a significant investment for the city of Tokyo and aims to become a point of reference for tourism and culture.

