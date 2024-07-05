Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:09
Japan: Increase in work-related mental disorders

July 4, 2024_ A recent study by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare revealed that approximately 615,000 people in the country suffer from...

Japan: Increase in work-related mental disorders
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
July 4, 2024_ A recent study by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare revealed that approximately 615,000 people in the country suffer from work-related mental disorders. This phenomenon is growing, with a significant increase in cases of 'customer harassment' (kasuhara), which mainly affects workers in the service sector. 67.5% of workers interviewed said they had suffered kasuhara, with serious consequences such as depression and burnout. The situation is aggravated by companies' difficulty in managing such episodes and providing adequate support to employees. nikkei.com reports it. Companies are starting to implement preventative measures, but the road to an effective solution is still long.

