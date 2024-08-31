Japan: Initiative to Promote Sustainable Farmed Salmon in Response to Fishing Crisis

August 31, 2024_ SANKO MARKETING FOODS has announced that it will sell its new farmed salmon '天然水サーモン' (natural water salmon) to the public at its 'サカナタベタイ' (Sakana Tabettai) store in Chiba from September 2 to 4, 2024. This comes at a critical time for Japan's fishing industry, which has been hit by poor harvests due to adverse weather conditions and storms. Farming in closed, circular systems that are not dependent on external environmental conditions is seen as a sustainable solution to ensure a steady supply of fish. The news was reported by mainichi.jp, highlighting the importance of these practices for the future of food security in Japan.