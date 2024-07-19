Japan: Initiative to reduce deaths from natural disasters

18 July 2024_ The non-governmental organization 'Tasukeai Japan', founded in 2011 after the Tohoku earthquake, continues to promote projects to reduce deaths caused by natural disasters. Key initiatives include the 'Minna Genki ni Naru Toire' mobile toilet network and the 'WAA ReSCue' volunteer network. Currently, 22 municipalities participate in the sanitation network, providing ongoing support in affected areas. Additionally, the project was recently showcased internationally via NHK World. Mainichi.jp reports it. The organization partners with various entities to improve disaster response and raises funds through donations and grants.