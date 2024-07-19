Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
Japan: Initiative to reduce deaths from natural disasters
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ The non-governmental organization 'Tasukeai Japan', founded in 2011 after the Tohoku earthquake, continues to promote projects to reduce deaths caused by natural disasters. Key initiatives include the 'Minna Genki ni Naru Toire' mobile toilet network and the 'WAA ReSCue' volunteer network. Currently, 22 municipalities participate in the sanitation network, providing ongoing support in affected areas. Additionally, the project was recently showcased internationally via NHK World. Mainichi.jp reports it. The organization partners with various entities to improve disaster response and raises funds through donations and grants.

Tag
the Minna Genki ni Naru Toire network Mainichi.jp reports it non governmental organization
