Japan: Innovative Project to Transplant Organs from Pigs to Fetuses with Kidney Malformations

October 4, 2024_ A research team from Tokyo Jikei University has unveiled a plan for an innovative temporary transplant of pig kidney tissue into fetuses with severe kidney defects. The approach, known as "xenotransplantation," would be the first application of its kind in Japan, amid a growing shortage of organ donors. The plan is to use pig kidneys to support two fetuses with "Potter syndrome," a condition in which the kidneys fail to develop properly, until a permanent transplant is possible. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The study could mark a significant step forward in the field of transplantation in Japan, opening up new possibilities for patients waiting for organs.