Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: INORAN Launches Its Italian-Inspired Fashion Brand

September 29, 2024_ INORAN, the well-known guitarist of the Japanese band LUNA SEA, has introduced his first clothing brand called "Four Hydrangea"...

Japan: INORAN Launches Its Italian-Inspired Fashion Brand
29 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ INORAN, the well-known guitarist of the Japanese band LUNA SEA, has introduced his first clothing brand called "Four Hydrangea" and launched his online store "THE 9 CLOSET S". The first collection includes a leather jacket with unique details, made of Italian leather and a high-quality gold zipper. This project reflects INORAN's philosophy of creating timeless pieces using fine materials and refined design, with a strong connection to Italian art and fashion. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the Italian influence in the world of Japanese fashion. The jacket, available for orders from September 29, represents a combination of style and quality, promising to enrich the wardrobe of those who love classic fashion.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
first clothing brand called istidina his griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza