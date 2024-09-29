Japan: INORAN Launches Its Italian-Inspired Fashion Brand

September 29, 2024_ INORAN, the well-known guitarist of the Japanese band LUNA SEA, has introduced his first clothing brand called "Four Hydrangea" and launched his online store "THE 9 CLOSET S". The first collection includes a leather jacket with unique details, made of Italian leather and a high-quality gold zipper. This project reflects INORAN's philosophy of creating timeless pieces using fine materials and refined design, with a strong connection to Italian art and fashion. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the Italian influence in the world of Japanese fashion. The jacket, available for orders from September 29, represents a combination of style and quality, promising to enrich the wardrobe of those who love classic fashion.