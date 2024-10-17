Japan: Intimissimi launches LINE stamp with the character Chirole

October 16, 2024_ Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi has announced a collaboration with the popular Japanese character Chirole, a cute yellow squirrel, to launch new stickers on LINE. Users can download these stickers for free from October 7 to December 29, 2024 by adding the Intimissimi official account on LINE. The new stickers, created by designer Kanaharu, include phrases that recall Italianness, such as 'Ciao', and are designed to enrich everyday conversations. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the interest in Italian culture also in Japan. Intimissimi, founded in 1996, is a brand loved around the world for its high-quality lingerie and fashionable designs.