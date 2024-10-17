Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Intimissimi launches LINE stamp with the character Chirole

October 16, 2024_ Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi has announced a collaboration with the popular Japanese character Chirole, a cute yellow...

Japan: Intimissimi launches LINE stamp with the character Chirole
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 16, 2024_ Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi has announced a collaboration with the popular Japanese character Chirole, a cute yellow squirrel, to launch new stickers on LINE. Users can download these stickers for free from October 7 to December 29, 2024 by adding the Intimissimi official account on LINE. The new stickers, created by designer Kanaharu, include phrases that recall Italianness, such as 'Ciao', and are designed to enrich everyday conversations. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the interest in Italian culture also in Japan. Intimissimi, founded in 1996, is a brand loved around the world for its high-quality lingerie and fashionable designs.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
figurina stickers griffe line
Vedi anche
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza