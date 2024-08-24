Japan: Ishiba Shigeru announces candidacy for Liberal Democratic Party leadership

August 24, 2024_ Ishiba Shigeru, former secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, has officially announced his candidacy for the party's presidential election, which will be held on September 27, 2024. During a press conference at a shrine in his hometown of Yazu, Tottori Prefecture, Ishiba stressed the importance of protecting Japan and its citizens, promising a policy that respects the rules. He also mentioned the need to renew the party following recent financial scandals. The source of this news is tokyo-np.co.jp. Ishiba, known for his positions on security and his political experience, joins a race that already has more than ten candidates, including Kawai Takashi, former minister of economic security.