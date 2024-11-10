November 9, 2024_ Shigeru Ishiba's appointment as Prime Minister of Japan has sparked surprise and criticism, as many observers note a radical change in his political positions. After promising reforms and transparency, Ishiba has been accused of abandoning his promises, sparking disappointment among supporters. Criticism has also intensified from the media, with articles questioning his consistency and political choices. The source of this information is sankei.com, which highlighted the internal tensions within the party and the challenges Ishiba will face in maintaining consensus. The Japanese political situation remains unstable, with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) trying to navigate between voter expectations and internal pressures.