Japan: Ishiba's New Government Highlights Gender Gap in Cabinet

October 12, 2024_ The new government led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, which took office on October 1, has raised concerns over its overwhelmingly male composition, with only two women in its 20 ministers. Even with 74 vice ministers and officials, women make up just 5 percent of the total. This gender imbalance has reignited debate over the inequality of opportunities for women in Japan, a growing social issue. The source of this news is tokyo-np.co.jp. The situation reflects a culture that often limits women to secondary roles, highlighting the need for significant change in gender representation in the Japanese government.