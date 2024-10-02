Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Ishiba's New Government Promises Trust and Commitment to Citizens

October 2, 2024_ The new government led by Ishiba has officially taken office, emphasizing the importance of earning the trust and support of the...

Japan: Ishiba's New Government Promises Trust and Commitment to Citizens
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 2, 2024_ The new government led by Ishiba has officially taken office, emphasizing the importance of earning the trust and support of the Japanese people. During the inauguration ceremony, the premier expressed his determination to work for the good of the nation and to meet the expectations of citizens. Ishiba also highlighted the need for open and constructive dialogue with the population to address current challenges. The new administration is committed to promoting policies that promote social cohesion and economic well-being. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. The Ishiba government is facing crucial issues such as the post-pandemic economic recovery and Japan's demographic challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Government Promises trust trust led diodo luminoso
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza