Japan: Ishiba's New Government Promises Trust and Commitment to Citizens

October 2, 2024_ The new government led by Ishiba has officially taken office, emphasizing the importance of earning the trust and support of the Japanese people. During the inauguration ceremony, the premier expressed his determination to work for the good of the nation and to meet the expectations of citizens. Ishiba also highlighted the need for open and constructive dialogue with the population to address current challenges. The new administration is committed to promoting policies that promote social cohesion and economic well-being. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. The Ishiba government is facing crucial issues such as the post-pandemic economic recovery and Japan's demographic challenges.