Japan: Islands Summit inaugurated with declaration against China

July 19, 2024_ The Islands Summit was inaugurated, during which a statement by the leaders was released that takes China into account. The statement emphasizes strong opposition to changes to the status quo through the use of force. Participating countries, including Japan and the United States, shared concerns about China's maritime expansion. Cooperation to maintain stability and peace in the region was confirmed. This was reported by the Japanese newspaper 毎日新聞. The Island Summit is an international meeting that brings together leaders from various nations to discuss issues of regional security and cooperation.