Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Japan: Italian brand SEASE launches pop-up store in Japan for the Fall/Winter 2024 season

September 25, 2024_ Italian apparel brand SEASE is preparing to officially debut in Japan for the Fall/Winter 2024 season, with a series of pop-up...

Japan: Italian brand SEASE launches pop-up store in Japan for the Fall/Winter 2024 season
25 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
September 25, 2024_ Italian apparel brand SEASE is preparing to officially debut in Japan for the Fall/Winter 2024 season, with a series of pop-up stores opening in six locations starting October 10. Founded in 2018 by Franco and Giacomo Loro Piana, SEASE is known for using sustainable, high-quality materials, combining luxury and functionality in activewear. The pop-ups will offer a selection of iconic items, including the BALMA JACKET, crafted from premium cashmere, and the NORDEND DOWN JACKET, designed to withstand the elements. The news was reported by fashionsnap.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian design in Japan. The pop-up stores will take place in prestigious locations such as Wako and Isetan, offering Japanese customers the opportunity to discover the elegance and quality of Italian clothing.

