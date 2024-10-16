Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Italian brand Tod's chooses volleyball champion Yuki Ishikawa as testimonial

Japan: Italian brand Tod's chooses volleyball champion Yuki Ishikawa as testimonial
16 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 16, 2024_ The prestigious Italian fashion brand Tod's has announced its new face for its advertising campaign: Japanese volleyball player Yuki Ishikawa. The choice of Ishikawa, known for his extraordinary performances with the Japanese national team, underlines Tod's commitment to connecting with the Japanese market through prominent figures in the sport. The campaign aims to blend Italian elegance with the Japanese passion for sport, creating a unique bond between the two countries. The news was reported by volleyballking.jp. Tod's, known for its luxury footwear and accessories, continues to expand its presence in Japan, a key market for the brand.

