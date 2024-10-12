Japan: Italian Cuisine Master Suzuki Celebrates 14 Years of Michelin Stars with Special Events

October 12, 2024_ Celebrated Japanese chef Yahei Suzuki, known for his restaurant "Piattò Suzuki" in Azabu-Juban, is celebrating 14 consecutive years of Michelin stars with a series of culinary events on October 16, 2024. During the day, cooking classes will be held where participants can learn to prepare typical Italian dishes, such as mussels in white wine and pasta with chicken and mushrooms, accompanied by high-quality champagne. In addition, the evening will culminate in an "Aperitivo Night" event, where guests can enjoy Italian dishes in a casual atmosphere, celebrating the Italian tradition of aperitivo. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the influence of Italian cuisine in Japan and the appreciation for Italian food culture. These events are a unique opportunity for food lovers to immerse themselves in the Italian culinary tradition, directly from one of its most talented interpreters in Japan.