Japan: Italian culture on display at the 15th Study Fair in Italy

October 17, 2024_ The Italia Cultura Center in Tokyo will host the 15th Study in Italy Fair on November 9 and 10, 2024, an event dedicated to Japanese students interested in studying in Italy. The fair will offer information on universities, high schools, language courses and scholarships, with the participation of 13 Italian institutions. Seminars and networking opportunities with Italian students will also be organized, to promote the rich Italian educational tradition. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the importance of cultural collaboration between Japan and Italy. This event represents a unique opportunity for Japanese students to explore the possibilities of studying in a country known for its history and culture.