Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Japan: Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on official visit to Tokyo
27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 26, 2024_ The Minister of Defense of the Italian Republic, Guido Crosetto, recently visited Tokyo for official meetings with the leaders of the Japanese government. During his visit, Crosetto discussed military cooperation and regional security, underlining the importance of strengthening ties between Italy and Japan. The Minister also participated in events celebrating Italian culture, highlighting the impact of Italian tradition in the Japanese context. Crosetto's visit represents a significant step in the consolidation of bilateral relations between the two countries, as reported by mod.go.jp. This meeting is part of a context of growing international collaboration, with Italy continuing to play an active role in global security dynamics.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
