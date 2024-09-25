Japan: Italian design by DANESE conquers Tokyo with an original paperweight

September 25, 2024_ Italian brand DANESE has unveiled a uniquely designed concrete paperweight in Tokyo, inspired by a work by renowned designer Enzo Mari, created for the city of Milan. Featuring a round shape and elegant contrast with black velvet on the back, this object represents a combination of aesthetics and functionality, evoking a sense of nostalgia for traditional design. The creation was greeted with enthusiasm, highlighting Japan's appreciation for Italian craftsmanship and design. The news was reported by andpremium.jp. DANESE, known for its design innovation, continues to promote Italian excellence around the world, helping to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Japan.