Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:04
Japan: Italian Dessert Meets Japanese Matcha with 'Dai Fuku Cha'
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
October 7, 2024_ 'Dai Fuku Cha', an innovative Japanese dessert, combines traditional mochi with cheese and matcha, creating a unique culinary experience. The dessert, which uses Uji matcha, was presented by 'Kyoto Veneto', a brand that combines the culinary traditions of Kyoto and the Veneto region of Italy. The dessert is characterized by a soft texture and a perfect balance between the bitter taste of matcha and the creaminess of cheese, making it a great choice for dessert lovers. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the interesting fusion of food cultures. 'Kyoto Veneto' will be present in Hiroshima from October 8 to 14, 2024, offering a selection of desserts that celebrate the meeting of Japan and Italy.

