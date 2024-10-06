Japan: Italian Exhibition Coming to Kobe with Italian Flavors and Styles

October 6, 2024_ From October 9 to 14, 2024, Daimaru Kobe will host the Italian Exhibition, an event that celebrates Italian culture through fashion and gastronomy. Visitors will be able to enjoy authentic Italian dishes, gelato, and purchase typical products such as pizza and wine, making Italy accessible even to those who cannot travel. Among the attractions, the Alporto restaurant in Tokyo will present dishes curated by chef Moriyuki Kataoka, offering a unique culinary experience. The event is sponsored by the Italian Embassy and the Italian National Tourism Board, as reported by gourmetpress.net. This event represents an opportunity to immerse yourself in Italian culture without leaving Japan, promoting a strong bond between the two countries.