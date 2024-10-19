Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Italian Fair with Gastronomic Specialties Coming from Biocbon

October 18, 2024_ Biocbon Japan announces the opening of its 'Italian Fair' from October 30 to November 19, 2024, showcasing a selection of organic...

19 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ Biocbon Japan announces the opening of its 'Italian Fair' from October 30 to November 19, 2024, showcasing a selection of organic food products directly from Italy. Among the specialties highlighted is the rare 60-month-aged Parmigiano Reggiano, a high-quality cheese that represents Italian dairy excellence. Visitors will also be able to taste natural wines and other typical products, such as Sicilian extra virgin olive oil and organic pasta. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the importance of Italian food culture in Japan. The event will take place in all Biocbon stores and online, offering a unique opportunity to discover the authentic flavors of Italy.

