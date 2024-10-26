Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
Japan: Italian gastronomy celebrated in Kobe with 'Kobe Gourmet Discovery'

October 25, 2024_ On November 2 and 3, 2024, Higashi Yuuenchi Park in Kobe will host the event 'Kobe Gourmet Discovery', dedicated to the discovery...

26 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ On November 2 and 3, 2024, Higashi Yuuenchi Park in Kobe will host the event 'Kobe Gourmet Discovery', dedicated to the discovery of the culinary delicacies and fashion of Italy, in particular of the Valle d'Orcia. This event represents an important opportunity to promote Italian gastronomic culture in Japan, drawing attention to typical dishes and high-quality products from one of the most renowned regions of Italy. Visitors will be able to taste Italian specialties and immerse themselves in an atmosphere that celebrates the elegance and culinary tradition of the Bel Paese. The news was reported by bg-mania.jp. The event promises to be an important showcase for Italian delicacies, helping to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Japan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event Kobe Gourmet Discovery event Italia Giappone
