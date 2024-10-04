Japan: Italian Gelato FLOR Conquers Tokyo With New Autumn Flavors

October 4, 2024_ Italian artisanal gelato brand FLOR, originally from Rome, is offering a selection of autumn flavors in Japan from October 7 to November 8, 2024. Visitors will be able to enjoy gelato made according to traditional Italian recipes, including unique flavors such as sweet potato, pear, and raspberry. FLOR, which has already opened its first store in Osaka, stands out for its use of high-quality ingredients and the creation of original flavors that reflect the season. The news was reported by travelspot.jp, highlighting the appreciation for Italian food culture in Japan as well. The event will take place at the Art Aquarium Museum in Ginza, a place that combines art and gastronomy in a unique experience.