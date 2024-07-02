Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Italian olive oil triumphs at the OLIVE JAPAN 2024 competition

2 July 2024_ Italian olive oil achieved great success at the OLIVE JAPAN 2024 international competition, with several products awarded gold medals....

02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

2 July 2024_ Italian olive oil achieved great success at the OLIVE JAPAN 2024 international competition, with several products awarded gold medals. Among the winners, the extra virgin olive oils of the Italian companies Plurineti and Il Fornacino stand out, known for their quality and distinctive flavor. Despite the drought that hit Europe, Italy demonstrated its excellence in olive oil production, contributing to the prestige of the competition. The competition saw the participation of 766 oils from all over the world, with a rigorous selection by the jury. This is reported by yomiuri.co.jp. The OLIVE JAPAN competition is one of the most important events in the industry, celebrating quality and innovation in olive oil production.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
success at international competition gold medals gold
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza