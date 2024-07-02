Japan: Italian olive oil triumphs at the OLIVE JAPAN 2024 competition

2 July 2024_ Italian olive oil achieved great success at the OLIVE JAPAN 2024 international competition, with several products awarded gold medals. Among the winners, the extra virgin olive oils of the Italian companies Plurineti and Il Fornacino stand out, known for their quality and distinctive flavor. Despite the drought that hit Europe, Italy demonstrated its excellence in olive oil production, contributing to the prestige of the competition. The competition saw the participation of 766 oils from all over the world, with a rigorous selection by the jury. This is reported by yomiuri.co.jp. The OLIVE JAPAN competition is one of the most important events in the industry, celebrating quality and innovation in olive oil production.