Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
Japan: Italian Opera Concert in Tokyo with Francesco D'Altegnia

November 5, 2024_ On December 6, 2024, Tokyo's Meguro Persimon Hall will host a special opera concert featuring legendary Italian baritone Francesco...

Japan: Italian Opera Concert in Tokyo with Francesco D'Altegnia
05 novembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
November 5, 2024_ On December 6, 2024, Tokyo's Meguro Persimon Hall will host a special opera concert featuring legendary Italian baritone Francesco D'Altegnia, along with stars of Japanese opera. This event celebrates the 35th anniversary of D'Altegnia's first visit to Japan and the centenary of Giacomo Puccini's death, as well as the bicentenary of Giuseppe Verdi's birth. The performers will wear authentic opera costumes, offering a unique visual and auditory experience. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp. This concert represents an important cultural fusion between Italy and Japan, highlighting the enduring influence of Italian opera music in the world.

