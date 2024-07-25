Japan: Italian panettone arrives in Tokyo for Christmas 2024

24 July 2024_ Bicerin Famigliare Co., based in Tokyo, has announced the made-to-order sale of traditional Italian panettone, imported directly from Turin. Reservations are open from July 23 to September 30, 2024, with shipments scheduled between late November and early December. This Christmas dessert, beloved in Italy, is made with high-quality ingredients and offers a variety of flavors, making it a perfect option for the holidays. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the Japanese interest in Italian culinary traditions. Panettone, the symbol of Christmas in Italy, represents an opportunity for Japanese to discover and appreciate Italian gastronomic culture.