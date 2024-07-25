Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Italian panettone arrives in Tokyo for Christmas 2024

24 July 2024_ Bicerin Famigliare Co., based in Tokyo, has announced the made-to-order sale of traditional Italian panettone, imported directly from...

Japan: Italian panettone arrives in Tokyo for Christmas 2024
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

24 July 2024_ Bicerin Famigliare Co., based in Tokyo, has announced the made-to-order sale of traditional Italian panettone, imported directly from Turin. Reservations are open from July 23 to September 30, 2024, with shipments scheduled between late November and early December. This Christmas dessert, beloved in Italy, is made with high-quality ingredients and offers a variety of flavors, making it a perfect option for the holidays. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the Japanese interest in Italian culinary traditions. Panettone, the symbol of Christmas in Italy, represents an opportunity for Japanese to discover and appreciate Italian gastronomic culture.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italian panettone arrives panettone traditional Italian panettone Italia
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza