Japan: Italian Restaurant PRIMO PASSO Earns Michelin Star in Tokyo

Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ Italian restaurant PRIMO PASSO, located in Shintomicho, Tokyo, has received a star in the Michelin Guide Tokyo 2025, less than a year after its opening. Founded by Tomoyuki Fujioka, former manager of Quattropassi restaurant in Italy, PRIMO PASSO offers a unique dining experience that combines Italian tradition with Japanese ingredients and techniques. The restaurant offers a 12-course omakase menu, with a special focus on pasta, and a selection of over 200 wines, including Italian labels. The news was reported by re-how.net, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine in the Japanese gastronomic landscape. PRIMO PASSO represents a cultural bridge between Italy and Japan, celebrating the fusion of two culinary traditions.

