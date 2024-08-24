Japan: Italian Specialties Pop Up Store in Shinjuku

August 23, 2024_ Until September 4, 2024, the somen specialty store 'Tenobe Takadaya' presents a Pop Up Store at the Keio Department Store in Shinjuku, Tokyo. The event offers artisanal somen, made with extra virgin olive oil imported from Italy, and proposes new ways of consuming this traditional Japanese food. Among the specialties on sale, the organic olive oil produced with the rare Tonda Iblea variety, typical of Sicily, stands out. The news is reported by gourmetpress.net, highlighting the influence of the Italian culinary tradition in Japan and the importance of the fusion between gastronomic cultures.