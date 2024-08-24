Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
Japan: Italian Specialties Pop Up Store in Shinjuku

August 23, 2024_ Until September 4, 2024, the somen specialty store 'Tenobe Takadaya' presents a Pop Up Store at the Keio Department Store in...

Japan: Italian Specialties Pop Up Store in Shinjuku
24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ Until September 4, 2024, the somen specialty store 'Tenobe Takadaya' presents a Pop Up Store at the Keio Department Store in Shinjuku, Tokyo. The event offers artisanal somen, made with extra virgin olive oil imported from Italy, and proposes new ways of consuming this traditional Japanese food. Among the specialties on sale, the organic olive oil produced with the rare Tonda Iblea variety, typical of Sicily, stands out. The news is reported by gourmetpress.net, highlighting the influence of the Italian culinary tradition in Japan and the importance of the fusion between gastronomic cultures.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
somen specialty store Tenobe Takadaya stands out Italian Specialties Pop Up store store
