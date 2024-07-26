Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
July 25, 2024_ According to data published by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the number of Italian tourists in Japan reached 15,000...

Japan: Italian tourism is growing with over 15,000 visitors in June 2024
26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
July 25, 2024_ According to data published by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the number of Italian tourists in Japan reached 15,000 in June 2024, surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Furthermore, the consumption of Italian visitors between April and June 2024 reached 21.9 billion yen, marking a significant increase compared to previous years. This positive trend suggests that 2024 could become a record year for Italian tourism in Japan, with an increase of 28.5% compared to the same period in 2019. The source of this information is honichi.com. The growing interest in Japan on the part of Italian tourists highlights the importance of cultural and tourist relations between the two countries.

