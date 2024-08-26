Japan: Italian training ship Amerigo Vespucci arrives in Tokyo with a cultural festival

August 26, 2024_ The historic Italian training ship Amerigo Vespucci arrived at Tokyo International Cruise Terminal for the first time from August 25 to 30, 2024, to promote Italian culture and foster exchanges with Japan. During its stopover, the "Villaggio Italia" festival will take place, a free event that offers Italian cultural experiences, including concerts, film screenings, and food and wine tastings. The Amerigo Vespucci, known as one of the most beautiful ships in the world, is a symbol of Italian maritime tradition and represents the explorer Amerigo Vespucci, who was born in Florence. The news was reported by newsweekjapan.jp, highlighting the importance of this event in strengthening cultural ties between Italy and Japan.