Japan: Italian truffle chips conquer Tokyo

July 5, 2024_ Summer black truffle chips, from Umbria, Italy, are proving a big hit in Tokyo. Singaporean brand AROMA TRUFFLE opened a permanent store in GINZA SIX in June 2023, offering Japanese customers a taste of Italy's prized truffle. The chips, characterized by an intense aroma and balanced flavour, quickly became popular among local consumers. The variety of flavors available, including the original and Dijon honey, has contributed to their popularity. This is reported by spur.hpplus.jp. The opening of the store strengthened the presence of high-quality Italian products in the Japanese market, underlining the appreciation for Italian gastronomy.