Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:20
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Italy and Japan collaborate for maritime safety

September 9, 2024_ Italy and Japan, both maritime nations, have begun a collaboration to ensure the safety of the oceans, which is essential to their...

Japan: Italy and Japan collaborate for maritime safety
10 settembre 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 9, 2024_ Italy and Japan, both maritime nations, have begun a collaboration to ensure the safety of the oceans, which is essential to their economies. The Italian Ministry of Defense inaugurated the "Villaggio Italia" project at the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal, highlighting the importance of cooperation between naval forces. During a panel dedicated to the maritime industry, Rear Admiral Antonio Natale emphasized Italy's commitment to developing submarine exploration projects in synergy with the academic and industrial sectors. The news, reported by jmd.co.jp, highlights the importance of protecting underwater mineral resources and the potential for future development. This initiative represents a significant step towards greater international cooperation in the maritime sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tokyo International Cruise Terminal project at Giappone Italia
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza