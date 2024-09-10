Japan: Italy and Japan collaborate for maritime safety

September 9, 2024_ Italy and Japan, both maritime nations, have begun a collaboration to ensure the safety of the oceans, which is essential to their economies. The Italian Ministry of Defense inaugurated the "Villaggio Italia" project at the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal, highlighting the importance of cooperation between naval forces. During a panel dedicated to the maritime industry, Rear Admiral Antonio Natale emphasized Italy's commitment to developing submarine exploration projects in synergy with the academic and industrial sectors. The news, reported by jmd.co.jp, highlights the importance of protecting underwater mineral resources and the potential for future development. This initiative represents a significant step towards greater international cooperation in the maritime sector.