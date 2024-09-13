Japan: Italy and Japan collaborate for medical innovation

September 13, 2024_ Ambassador Mario Vattani, Commissioner General for Italy at Expo 2025 Osaka, visited Kansai Medical University (KMU) to promote synergies between Italian and Japanese excellence in the field of medicine. During the visit, an agreement was signed to promote academic exchanges and joint research projects, addressing the challenges related to the aging population. The Italian delegation explored the advanced rehabilitation practices of KMU, with the aim of connecting Italian universities to one of the most advanced medical institutions in Japan. The news is reported by kyodonewsprwire.jp. This meeting marks an important step towards future collaborations between Italy and Japan, in view of Expo 2025, where innovation and quality of life will be at the center of the presentations.