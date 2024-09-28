Japan: Italy at the center of the debate on the Silver Economy in Osaka

September 27, 2024_ Ambassador Mario Vattani attended the Agevity forum in Osaka, highlighting the importance of the Silver Economy and science diplomacy for the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2025. Italy, with the highest population aging index in Europe, and Japan, with 36.25 million people over 65, are jointly addressing the challenges of longevity. The Italian Pavilion will be a place of discussion to develop models and solutions for future societies, promoting cooperation in the pharmaceutical and scientific sectors. The news is reported by kyodonewsprwire.jp. This event underlines the importance of collaboration between Italy and Japan in a global context increasingly focused on population aging.