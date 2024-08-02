Japan: Italy benefits from the Chinese tourist boom in Japan

August 01, 2024_ According to a July 31, 2024 report from the Taiwan Media Liberty Times, Japan is experiencing a significant increase in tourism spending by Chinese visitors, known as "bakugai." This phenomenon has led to an increase in demand for Italian products, with fashion and food brands gaining popularity among Chinese tourists in Japan. Sales of Italian luxury items, such as fashion and wine, are growing strongly, helping to strengthen trade ties between Italy and Japan. The news was reported by oricon.co.jp, highlighting the importance of the Japanese market for Italian companies. This trend represents a significant opportunity for the Italian industry, which can expand its presence in Asia through Japan.