Japan: 'Italy' event at the Tobu Department Store in Ikebukuro

16 July 2024_ The Tobu Department Store in Ikebukuro will host an event dedicated to Italy from 18 to 23 July, with the participation of famous Italian chefs. Among the protagonists, chefs Tetsuya Ochiai of 'La Bettola da Ochiai' and Takeshi Kataoka of 'Ristorante Al Porto', who will collaborate to create an exclusive tasting menu. The event will also include a section dedicated to Italian lemon-based products, from desserts to liqueurs to household items. Furthermore, there will be a cheese and ice cream show, with specialties such as four cheese pizza and artisanal ice cream. Newsweekjapan.jp reports it. The initiative aims to bring a taste of Italy to Japan, celebrating Italian culture and gastronomy.