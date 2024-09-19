Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Japan: Italy on display at Isetan in Shinjuku with gourmet products
19 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
September 18, 2024_ From September 19 to 24, 2024, Isetan Shinjuku will host the "Mostra dell'Italia," an event celebrating Italian gastronomic excellence. Among the participants, the Japanese company Elizir will present for the first time the brand 'Palazzo di Varignana', known for its high-quality extra virgin olive oil and other typical products. The event will be attended by Chiara Del Beccchio, a representative of the brand, who will offer visitors a taste of Italian delicacies. The exhibition is sponsored by the Italian Embassy and promises to bring a taste of Italy to Tokyo, as reported by jiji.com. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in an atmosphere reminiscent of Italian piazzas, with restaurants, bars and ice cream shops celebrating the culinary culture of the Bel Paese.

an event celebrating Italian event Italia Italian Embassy
